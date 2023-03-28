Ukrainian army redeploys large numbers of equipment, troops to Slavyansk — LPR militia

LUGANSK, March 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army command is redeploying large numbers of military equipment and personnel toward Slavyansk in the DPR, LPR People's Militia retired Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"A relocation of a large number of military convoys of Ukrainian armed formations was noted through the Kupyansk populated locality. Some convoys are heading in the direction of the Novoselovskoye community and some of them [are going] toward Izyum. Also, according to eye-witnesses, the entire road from Izyum to Slavyansk is literally packed with the equipment and manpower of the Ukrainian armed formations," he said.

On Monday, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian troops stationed on the Kupyansk front received Krab self-propelled howitzers designed in Poland.