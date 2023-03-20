Kremlin shares Xi Jinping’s confidence that Russians would support Putin at elections

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin shares Chinese President Xi Jinping’s confidence that Russians would support Russian President Vladimir Putin if he ran for reelection in 2024, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

"President Xi didn’t say that Putin would run in the elections. President Xi expressed confidence that Russian will support Putin, and that confidence can only be shared," Peskov said.

The Chinese president met with Putin earlier on Monday and expressed confidence that Russians will support him at the presidential elections next year.

"I know your country is holding presidential elections next year. Under the firm leadership of Mr. President, the development and prosperity of Russia have reached a rapid progress. I’m sure the Russian people will certainly continue to support Mr. President," he said.