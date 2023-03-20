Russian-Chinese global cooperation is like a ‘rock amid a fast flowing stream’ — Putin

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. Russia and China closely cooperate on the international arena jointly fighting common threats by ‘building bridges’ and standing shoulder to shoulder like a ‘rock amid a fast flowing stream,’ President Vladimir Putin said in an article for People’s Daily newspaper.

Unlike some countries claiming hegemony and bringing discord to the global harmony, Russia and China are literally and figuratively building bridges," Putin said in the article published ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia.

"Amidst the ‘waves and winds’ that sweep the planet, we closely cooperate in international affairs and effectively coordinate our foreign policy positions, counter common threats, and respond to current challenges, standing shoulder to shoulder as a ‘rock amid a fast flowing stream’," the Russian president said.