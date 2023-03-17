Over 40 African delegations to take part in Russia-Africa parliamentary conference

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. More than 40 delegations from African countries will take part in the parliamentary conference "Russia-Africa in the Multipolar World," the Kremlin's press service said on Friday.

"More than 40 delegations from the countries of the African continent will take part in the conference, a major run-up event to the second Russia-Africa summit," it said.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that President Vladimir Putin will speak at the conference, which will be a precursor to the second Russia-Africa summit to be held in St. Petersburg on July 27-28.