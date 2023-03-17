Warsaw’s sending MiG-29 jets to Kiev cannot impact Russia’s special op — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Poland’s decision to provide the Kiev regime with MiG-29 fighter jets won’t impact the Russian special military operation, though it may inflict more pain on the Ukrainian people, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Certainly, supplies of these aircraft, as we have repeatedly said, cannot impact the special military operation, but they may cause more suffering to Ukraine itself and to the Ukrainian people," Peskov said.

To him, Warsaw’s plans to supply MiG-29 jets are yet another proof how quite a number of NATO countries, including Poland, "have been getting increasingly involved in the conflict." "Naturally, these aircraft will be destroyed in the course of the special military operation," Peskov concluded.

On Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Ukraine would get the first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Warsaw in the coming days.