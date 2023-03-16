Russia to back Algeria's intention to join BRICS, says speaker

ALGIERS, March 16. /TASS/. Russia will support Algeria's intention to join BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, who is leading the council delegation on an official visit to the country, said on Thursday.

"As you know, Algeria has expressed a desire to join the BRICS format. Russia will certainly support this intention and will do its best to facilitate this," Matviyenko said after meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. According to her, Tebboune pointed out during the meeting that Russia was and remained "a great friend of Algeria."