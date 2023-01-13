Poland starts more active development of lands in western Ukraine, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Warsaw started more actively developing lands in western Ukraine after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, implementing a whole range of political and military initiatives, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department Alexey Polishchuk said in an interview with TASS.

"After the beginning of the special military operation [by Russia] Poland, which fulfills the functions of a transit hub for Western weapons, started to more actively develop lands in western Ukraine, implementing a whole range of political and military initiatives. Obviously, such Warsaw’s strives cannot but raise concerns from the viewpoint of regional security," he noted.

"The imperial ambitions" are indeed alive in the Polish nationalist circles, the diplomat stressed. "They recollect the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth ‘from sea to sea’, wishing to get back the so-called historical Polish lands, including those that were given to the Soviet Ukraine at some point," he explained, adding that "the Polish leadership has been seeking to create its own range of influence in the post-Soviet area, first of all in Ukraine, for many years."