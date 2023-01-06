Kiev to sacrifice people for the West by rejecting ceasefire — Russian UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, January 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities are ready to sacrifice their people for the sake of Western geopolitical games by rejecting the Orthodox Christmas ceasefire, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky tweeted.

"One more reminder with whom we are fighting in Ukraine - ruthless nationalist criminals who are ready to sacrifice their country and their people for the sake of Western geopolitical games and who have no respect for sacred things," the Russian diplomat said.

The Russian Armed Forces will introduce the ceasefire along the entire combat engagement line in the special military operation zone in Ukraine from noon Moscow time on January 6 until midnight on January 7. Ukrainian authorities negatively reacted to the Orthodox Christmas ceasefire initiative.