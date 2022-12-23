Kremlin unaware of Kiev’s latest preparations for 'peace formula'

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin is unaware of Ukraine’s alleged preparation of a peace plan, while Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s recent statements about a peaceful solution are detached from reality, the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Friday.

When asked whether the Kremlin has heard about Ukraine preparing a "peace formula," he said, "No, we know nothing about that." And yet, "we have heard President Zelensky’s statements about various steps, <...> about a peace plan. However, everything President Zelensky has said so far is out of touch with reality, which cannot be ignored," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US and European sources, that authorities in Ukraine were working on proposals for a "peace formula" that may be made public next February. According to the newspaper, Zelensky’s team has a 10-point peace formula in the works.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader told a joint meeting of Congress following his talks with US President Joe Biden that the two had discussed Kiev’s proposals to settle the Ukrainian conflict. According to Zelensky, Biden supported Ukraine’s initiative to hold a global peace summit to discuss these proposals.

On December 12, Peskov said that the Kremlin was unaware of the Ukrainian leader’s peace summit idea.