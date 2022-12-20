Russian embassy doing its best to bring Martyshev home from US soon — diplomat

WASHINGTON, December 20. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the United States is doing everything possible to bring Russian national Yury Martyshev home as soon as possible, Nadezhda Shumova, who is in charge of the consulate department at the embassy, told TASS on Monday. The Russian citizen is to be released from US jail later today.

"Yes, I confirm that tomorrow (on December 20 - TASS) he will be released from a federal jail," the Russian diplomat said, when asked if Martyshev would be released on Tuesday. As part of Martyshev’s case, the embassy has been in touch with his US lawyer Alexey Tarasov and US immigration officials, she explained. "We have been in touch with US immigration authorities and Yury’s lawyer Alexey Tarasov. We have been doing everything we can to bring the Russian national back home sooner," she emphasized.

Consulate employees will, among other things, be preparing the certificate of his return, Shumova specified. The embassy has also been coordinating the timing of a meeting with Martyshev with US immigration officials, she added.

Latvia extradited Martyshev, suspected of cybercrimes, to the United States in July 2017. The man pleaded guilty to two counts on his indictment, and the rest of the charges against him were dropped as part of the plea deal. In April 2019, he was sentenced to six years and six months behind bars. His time in pretrial custody and good behavior in detention were credited toward the sentence, so Martyshev’s factual jail term was around three years and six months.