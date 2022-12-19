Putin says his talks with Lukashenko were productive

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described his talks on Monday with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as productive, the BelTA agency said.

"I think that today’s meeting was very fruitful," he was quoted as saying.

According to the Russian president, the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries are industrial collaboration and transport. "These are key spheres. Industrial cooperation. I think it is very important. Shipments, transport," he noted.

He hailed this year’s growth in bilateral trade. "It implies new jobs, wages. And this year we can reach 40 billion US dollars. It is a large volume," he stressed.