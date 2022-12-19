Russia’s special operation wrecks West’s geopolitical games — Lavrov

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. The West’s hysterical reaction to Russia’s special military operation only confirms Moscow’s conclusion that this operation was necessary and Russia’s actions have frustrated the West’s geopolitical games, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The hysterical reaction of our Western colleagues from the US team to our actions as part of the special military operation only confirms our key conclusion that the special military operation - and we already have evidence of this - that it was absolutely necessary to derail their plans of making Ukraine a permanent threat to Russia’s security. And that this reaction revealed that the West has understood that our actions wrecked their geopolitical games and plans," he said.

The minister noted that the transition to multipolarity will take a long time and that the West will resist this. However, in his words, the majority of countries do not share the West’s approach and oppose its attempts to dominate. "The overwhelming majority of world nations obviously do not support the attempts we have seen in recent years to establish the United States’ and its Western allies’ domination in the global arena by means of force, illegitimate sanctions, ultimatums, blackmail, and threats. No one likes it and I am convinced that the historical process is already giving its verdict," he said. "Yes, it will be a long historical transition to real multipolarity. The West will resist it drastically."

He stressed that Russia will build its foreign policy by relying on partners who are capable of negotiating.