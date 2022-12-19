Europe can hardly claim to be independent center of multipolar world — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Europe can hardly claim to be an independent center of a multipolar world, even though Moscow would like it to be, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Washington, it can be said, has put the rest of the West and Europe in line, as Europe is losing its independence literally before our very eyes and can hardly claim to be an independent center of a multipolar world, despite the fact that we would like them to be," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"Our allied states are facing a very difficult task - to prevent the collapse of the world order based on international law," he added.