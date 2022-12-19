Two dozen co-conspirators detained in Kherson, Zaporozhye regions over week

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian National Guard officers have detained 24 accomplices of Ukrainian troops in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions over the past week, the National Guard press service told TASS on Monday.

"During targeted reconnaissance and search operations on the territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, National Guard units have identified 24 suspects of aiding and abetting Ukrainian troops over the past week," it said.

Apart from that, seven automatic weapons, Utes, Browning and DShK machine guns, pistols, grenade launchers, mines, as well as more than 200 shells and grenades of various calibers, seven kilograms of plastid, 132 TNT blocks, more than 70 kilograms of gunpowder, and more than 16,000 cartridges have been seized.