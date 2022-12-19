West to ramp up development of advanced, biological, genetic weapons — intelligence head

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The collective West is expected to intensify the development of advanced weapons and will intensify research in the development of biological, genetic and other types of weapons, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergey Naryshkin said in his article, published on the SVR website Monday.

"One should not expect, however, that the US and its allies will voluntarily acknowledge their defeat and begin an equal dialogue on the future world order. On the contrary, it is expected that the collective West will intensify the development of advanced weapons and accelerate research into the development of biological, genetic and other types of weapons," Naryshkin said in his article.

Naryshkin underscored that "at the same time, attempts to destabilize Central Asia and Transcaucasia will continue within the framework of the White House’s well-known policy of creating a belt of instability on Russia’s external perimeter."

"Washington will continue to ‘rock’ the internal political situation in China, provoke the increase of tensions in the Taiwan Strait and on the Korean Peninsula, and will seek to weaken and replace the undesirable governments of Cuba, Iran and Venezuela, as well as make new attempts to forcefully impose ‘democracy’ in other states, playing its familiar role of master of the fate of the world," the SVR Director said.

In the article, Naryshkin said that the "armed conflict in Ukraine, provoked by the US, changed the usual course of modern geopolitical processes familiar to the West," challenging the further undisputed dominance of Washington and its satellites.

"The tectonic plates have started to move. The world will never be the same again," the official added.