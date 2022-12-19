Minsk, Moscow manage to answer threats despite ‘rough spots’ — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that, despite "some rough spots," Belarus and Russia have managed to respond to all threats.

"Strengthening Belarusian-Russian ties has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, in which our strength has constantly been tested. I believe that, despite some rough spots, we are still able to find effective responses to various challenges and threats," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday.

According to him, the fateful decisions on closer integration between Belarus and Russia once again show to the whole world that only together can any pandemics, crises or sanctions be overcome.

"Thanks to joint steps, we generally managed to overcome the possible negative effects of sanctions pressure," Lukashenko said.

He noted that the current difficult time requires countries to have political will and focus on results on all topics of the bilateral agenda.

"This is our answer. How successful we are in this work depends on the place that our countries will secure for themselves tomorrow in the new system of international coordinates," Lukashenko said.

The President of Belarus stressed that the governments of the two countries are working intensively, holding numerous meetings at the level of regions and enterprises. This results in the stable growth of trade, the solution of many issues that previously hindered cooperation.

"Even our so-called Western partners were too worried that we sometimes meet very often. We met regularly both in the Russian Federation and at international venues," the Belarusian leader said.