Progress made on practically all Russian-Belarusian union programs — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have made progress in the implementation of practically all union programs, but not everything has been done as of yet, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"Belarusian and Russian specialists have done a lot to implement the union programs we approved with Vladimir Putin. Certain progress has been made in practically all spheres. But so far, not everything has worked out and this is holding back our development," he said at talks with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At their talks in Moscow on September 9, 2021, Putin and Lukashenko agreed on 28 union programs for further integration of the two countries. These programs were approved by the Union State’s Council of Ministers in Minsk on the following day. Among other things, Moscow and Minsk agreed to pursue a common macroeconomic policy, harmonize their monetary and credit policies, and create a common payment space on the territory of the Union State.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that about 60% of the activities envisioned by these programs have already been implemented.