Russia, Belarus working on joint projects, military-technical cooperation — Putin

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Belarus are developing military-technical cooperation through collaboration and joint projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian leader noted that the two countries are cooperating in many areas. "They include military-technical cooperation, which is not reduced to mutual supplies. It implies, and I think it is very important, joint projects, development and collaboration in this sphere, including the promotion of high-tech industries and production lines," he said.

"And the same applies to the space sector. We have corresponding plans there," he added.