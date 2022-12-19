Russian, Belarusian top diplomats call for greater cooperation amid external pressure

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Minsk and Moscow deem it necessary to bolster cooperation given the unprecedented external pressure that exists, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following Monday’s meeting between Foreign Ministers Sergey Aleinik of Belarus and Sergey Lavrov of Russia.

"It was noted that 2022 was marked by the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Russia. In this regard, the need to further boost Belarusian-Russian cooperation in the face of unprecedented external pressure in the interests of improving the well-being of the citizens of both countries was emphasized," the report said.

The Belarusian ministry said the top diplomats "discussed specific pressing issues on the current agenda" during the meeting.

"The ministers considered in detail the issue of countering the illegal sanctions pressure of the West, as well as interaction on international platforms. Issues of trade and economic cooperation and the implementation of joint projects were touched upon," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.