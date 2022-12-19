Russian defense chief arrives in Minsk, says Belarusian Defense Ministry

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has arrived in Minsk, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation at the Belarusian Defense Ministry Valery Revenko said on Monday.

"Russian Defense Minister Army General [Sergey] Shoigu has arrived in Minsk," he wrote on his Twitter.

Earlier, Revenko reported that Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, would take part in talks planned for Monday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry came to Minsk two weeks earlier. Then he signed a protocol with the head of the Belarusian defense ministry on amendments to the interstate agreement on joint provision of regional security in the military sphere, and also talked with Lukashenko.