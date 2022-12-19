Ukrenergo announces blackouts in nine regions of Ukraine

KIEV, December 19. /TASS/. Emergency blackouts are in effect in nine regions of Ukraine, the operator Ukrenergo reported on Monday.

"As of the morning of December 19, there was a difficult situation in the Ukrainian power system. The most difficult situation is in the Central, Eastern and Dnieper regions. The emergency shutdown schedules were introduced in the Sumy, Kharkov, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Zhitomir, Chernigov, Cherkasy, Kiev regions and in Kiev," the company said in a message on its Telegram channel.

It is also noted that a difficult situation was observed in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye region.

The company pointed out that critical infrastructure facilities would be prioritized, and "the resumption of power supply to household consumers can take a long time."

On Monday night, an air raid alert was declared in several regions of Ukraine and explosions at critical infrastructure facilities were reported.