Russia holds talks on visa-free regime with Persian Gulf, Asian states — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia is working on establishing a visa-free regime with a number of Persian Gulf and Asian states, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told TASS Thursday.

He underscored that the work on achievement of visa-free regime with more countries never stops.

"There is no point to [talk about it] ahead of time. But this work is going on with a number of Persian Gulf states. You know that visa-free regime has already been signed and is in effect with the UAE and with Qatar. Agreements with a number of other Persian Gulf states, as well as with a number of states in Asia are in the works," Ivanov said.