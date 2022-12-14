Two administrative buildings in Kiev damaged by drone wreckage — authorities

KIEV, December 14. /TASS/. Two administrative buildings in Kiev’s Shevchenkovsky district have been damaged by a downed drone, the press service of the city’s military administration reported on Wednesday.

"The wreckage of a downed drone has damaged two administrative buildings in Kiev’s Shevchenkovsky district," a statement on the administration’s Telegram channel said.

An air raid alert was declared in the Ukrainian capital at 05:55 (06:55 Moscow time). Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko reported explosions in the Shevchenkovsky district.

The Shevchenkovsky district is located in Kiev’s central part. The district’s industrial complex includes 71 enterprises.