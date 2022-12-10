Drones that attacked Russian airstrips were guided by US’ GPS system — Russian UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, December 10. /TASSS/. The Ukrainian drones that attacked Russian airstrips near Ryazan and Engels were guided by satellite data obtained from the US, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the Security Council meeting on Ukraine Friday.

"We receive reports that Russian strategic airstrips Dyagilevo and Engels were attacked with the use of American satellite data. Upgraded Soviet Tu-141 Strizh drones were guided by the American GPS global satellite system," he said.