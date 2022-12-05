US armed with cutting-edge chemical weapons technology, warns MP

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The US has state-of-the-art developments in the sphere of nuclear weapons in service, Head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov said during a plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) on Monday.

"Despite the ratification of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the United States is the only country in the world that still has not completed getting rid of them. And, by the way, it has the newest technologies in service in this sphere," the legislator pointed out.

He noted that the implementation of Washington’s military-biological programs posed a glaring threat to security. According to the lawmaker, the US conducts research in this sphere along three tracks: monitoring, collecting strains and studying zoonotic pathogens.

"According to existing data, the US controls over 300 biological laboratories in 30 countries along the borders of America's geopolitical adversaries," Kartapolov emphasized.