West already prepared false labels for Russia, nothing new — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The West has already prepared labels calling Russia a ‘rogue country’ and an ‘authoritarian regime’, this is nothing new, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, speaking at the ceremony of accession of four new territories to Russia.

"Western elites deny not only national sovereignty and international law, but their hegemony has the pronounced character of totalitarianism, despotism and apartheid. They brazenly divide the world into their vassals, into so-called civilized countries and everyone else who, according to today's Western racists, should join the list of barbarians and savages. The false labels, ‘rogue country’, ‘authoritarian regime’ are ready," Putin said.

He added that the West now stigmatizes entire peoples and states. "And this is nothing new. Western elites are what they were, and are still colonial. They discriminate, they divide peoples into first-class and everyone else. We have never accepted and will never accept such political nationalism and racism," the Russian leader stressed.