Russian envoy summoned to UK’s Foreign Office over accession of new regions to Russia

LONDON, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin was summoned to the Foreign Office Friday over the accession of the four entities to the Russian Federation, the Foreign Office said Friday.

According to the Foreign Office, the envoy was summoned under order of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in order to present him was a decisive protest over what it called an "illegal annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territory."

The Russian Embassy confirmed the fact of the summoning to TASS.

DPR, LPR, as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions held referendums on accession to Russia between September 23 and 27. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of these entities signed the accession treaties.

Earlier, the UK warned that it will not recognize the outcome of the referendums.