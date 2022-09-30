Putin thanks Donbass, Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions for decision to join Russia

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked people living in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions for their decision to join Russia.

"These days, people in Donetsk and Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye have spoken in favor of restoring our historic unity. Thank you," he said at a ceremony of signing treating with these territories on their accession to Russia.

These words were met with applause. Among those present at the ceremony in the Kremlin’s St. George Hall were members of both houses of Russia’s parliament, heads of regions, government officials and delegations from the four territories.