West does not want to put up with its unipolar hegemony collapsing — Putin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Unipolar hegemony is inexorably crumbling, a more equitable world order is being established, but the West does not want to put up with it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with the heads of intelligence services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

"We witness a difficult process of forming a fairer world order. It is accompanied by well-known, underlying problems. Unipolar hegemony is inexorably crumbling. This is an objective reality that the West flatly refuses to accept. And we see everything that follows from this," he said.

Putin noted that by clinging to the past and trying to dictate policy in all spheres: from international relations and economy to culture and sports, "this same notorious collective West creates more and more problems and crises." "At the same time, it does not hesitate to use any methods, putting pressure on those countries that choose a sovereign path of development, on those who do not want to obey, and who want to choose their own path, their future, to preserve their culture, traditions and values," the Russian president pointed out.

He noted that the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the heads of intelligence services includes a wide range of topics related to the reliable protection of the CIS countries from internal and external threats. "And in modern conditions they are no less [threats] - on the contrary, long-standing conflicts are escalating and new serious challenges arise," Putin added.

The conversation took place on the eve of the 18th meeting, which the heads of CIS security and intelligence agencies will hold on Friday in Moscow.