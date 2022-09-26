About 15 countries expressed their interest in joining BRICS — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. About 15 states have already expressed their desire to join BRICS, Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Russian TV Monday.

"About a dozen and a half have already expressed their interest to join this group in one form or another," he said.

According to Ryabkov, BRICS countries have already commenced work on expansion of the organization.

"We must look into the criteria that new members could be invited by," the senior diplomat said.

He noted that BRICS is a viable alternative to the unipolar world.