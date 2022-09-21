Ukraine’s military uses Western precision weapons for strikes on civilians — Shoigu

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is increasingly using West-supplied precision weapons for strikes against civilians, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Wednesday.

"As for precision weapons. We were surprised that they [the Ukrainian authorities] have been trying to hide their amount lately. We understand why they are doing this. This is because we see ever more frequently, and actually every day, that strikes from these weapons are being delivered against civilians," Shoigu said.

Civilians were killed as a result of strikes from these weapons the other day, the Russian defense minister said, pointing to numerous instances of such shelling attacks. "They are striking hospitals and crowed places," Shoigu said.

As the Russian defense chief pointed out, these strikes are fully controlled by advisers from Western countries.