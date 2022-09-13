Kremlin Spokesman says Russians support Putin’s decisions on operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russians are consolidated around President Vladimir Putin’s decisions on the special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

He made the statement when asked if the Kremlin believed critical reports in social networks about the situation in the area of the special military operation could influence public opinion.

"Russians support the president, and that’s confirmed by the people’s sentiment and actions: their participation in the elections and the choice that was made by those who cast their ballot. That’s confirmed by statistical data," Peskov said, According to Peskov, "the people are consolidated around the decisions made by the head of state."

"As for other points of view, critical points of view, as long as they are in compliance with the current legislation, they are pluralism. But the line is very, very fine. You have to be very careful here," Peskov said. "On the other hand, it’s true that public opinion is so sensitive to what is happening as part of the special military operation, and it’s clear that public opinion reacts very, very emotionally."