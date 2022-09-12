Ukrainian forces fire three HIMARS rockets at railway bridge in Kherson Region

KHERSON, September 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces on Monday fired three HIMARS rockets at a railway bridge near Kherson. There were no casualties, Kherson’s emergency services told the media.

"At 12:45, the Ukrainian military fired three rockets with the M142 HIMARS system at a railway bridge. The Russian air defense deflected the attack. There were no civilian casualties," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian army used HIMARS rockets against the Antonovsky bridge near Kherson, which is in disrepair due to previous Ukrainian bombardments.

Since August 28, the Ukrainian army has been shelling several communities in the Kherson Region. Schools and social infrastructure were destroyed and homes damaged.