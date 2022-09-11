Voting at Russian elections over

KALININGRAD, September 11. /TASS/. Voting at various elections in Russia is over as polling stations were closed in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region.

"At 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time), 558 permanent and six temporary polling stations closed in the Kaliningrad region. Remote electronic voting was finished as well," the press service of the Kaliningrad region election commission told TASS on Sunday.

Elections were held in 82 Russian regions. Direct elections of governors were held in 14 Russian regions, namely Vladimir, Tambov, Yaroslavl, Tomsk, Kirov, Saratov, Ryazan, Kaliningrad, Novgorod, and Sverdlovsk regions, in the Republics of Mari El, Buryatia, Karelia, and Udmurtia. Head of the Republic of Adygea was elected by the republic’s parliament. The lawmakers unanimously voted for incumbent head, Murat Kumpilov, who has already took office for the second term.

Six regions, namely the Republics of North Ossetia (Alania) and Udmurtia, the Krasnodar Territory, the Penza, Saratov and Sakhalin regions, elected regional parliaments. Twelve regions elected legislatures of regional centers. Moscow elected municipal lawmakers in 125 out of 146 districts.

Remote electronic voting was used in seven regions, namely the Kaliningrad, Kaluga, Kursk, Novgorod, Pskov, Tomsk, and Yaroslavl regions - on the federal platform, and in Moscow - on its own platform.