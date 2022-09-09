Russian envoy in Vienna supports IAEA chief’s call for cessation of shelling of ZNPP

VIENNA, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has supported the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s call for immediate cessation of shelling in the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"We fully support the appeal and demand of the IAEA Director General that shelling of the town of Energodar and the ZNPP must stop immediately," he wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

In his statement issued earlier in the day, Grossi called "for the immediate cessation of all shelling in the entire area." "Only this will ensure the safety and security of operating staff and allow the durable restoration of power to Energodar and to the power plant," he stressed.

The IAEA on Tuesday issued a report on the results of its inspection of Ukrainian nuclear facilities, including the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. In particular, the IAEA called for the immediate establishment of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye plant to prevent a possible "nuclear incident" triggered hostilities. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stressed that demilitarization would not be able ensure the plant’s security but will put at risks of Ukraine’s provocations instead. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russia was studying the IAEA report but needs more time to respond to the agency’s proposals.

Ukrainian troops have been regularly shelling the Zaporozhye NPP in recent time. Apart from that they attempted to seize the facility ahead of the IAEA visit on September 1.