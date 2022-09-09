Putin sends his greetings to leader of Tajikistan on Independence Day

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Friday his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on Tajikistan’s national holiday, Independence Day.

"The relations between Russia and Tajikistan have been developing dynamically in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. Bilateral cooperation in various spheres, as well as interaction in the CIS, CSTO, SCO and other multilateral institutions have proved effective," Putin’s message of greetings reads.

Tajikistan has achieved significant economic and social results and has been playing an important role in regional and international affairs, Putin highlighted in his message published on the Kremlin website.

"I am confident that we will continue and further intensify fruitful cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan for the benefit of our friendly peoples and for the sake of peace, security and stability in Central Asia," the Russian leader concluded.