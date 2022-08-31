Russia views passage by US Navy ships in Taiwan Strait as provocation — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Moscow thinks that the passage of two US Navy ships in the Taiwan Strait is a provocation which does not facilitate the bolstering of security in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We consider the August 28 passage of two US Navy ships through the waters of the Taiwan Strait precisely as a new provocation, as part of a chain of provocations directed at the comprehensive containment of Beijing, additional pressure on it and the destabilization of the situation in the region in general," she said. "All of this obviously does not facilitate the strengthening of security in the Asia-Pacific region, on the contrary, it makes the situation more complex and unpredictable," the diplomat added.

According to the diplomat, "yet another foray by the US Navy is implemented in the context of a visit of American politicians to the island, all of these are the links of one chain."

"We consider the settlement of the situation in the Taiwan Strait as purely China’s domestic affair with it having the right to take measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia’s stance remains invariable: there is only one China, the government of the People’s Republic of China, with Taiwan being an indivisible part of China," the spokeswoman emphasized.