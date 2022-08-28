West’s actions may slow down forming of multipolarity but will not stop it - Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The West is seeking to disregard objective historic processes, which may slow down the forming of a multipolar world but will never stop it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel, which was posted on the foreign ministry’s website on Sunday.

"Regrettably, our Western partners, who have ceded the reins of power to the United States, <…> are seeking to disregard objective historic processes, which may slow down the formation of a multipolar world but will never be able to stop it," he said.

He was asked how many multipolarity belts he thinks have already been formed. "It is not an agreed procedure, which is to be implemented. It is not a fire-year plan or a three-year budget, like the one we have. It is not like yearly budgets passed in other countries. It is living process. This is about politicians’ talents. They must see what is going on in real life and build their policy in line with the demands of history," he said.

"Let us look at an example from British life, for a change. They have a saying that before laying a garden path, it is necessary to let people make desire paths. In simple words, this is how it is necessary to act on the international arena: i.e. to build one’s proactive policy so that it doesn’t run counter to objective tendencies, including the tendency to multipolarity. This is how we are acting," Lavrov stressed.