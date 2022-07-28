Russian Su-35S fighter cripples S-300 anti-aircraft missile launcher in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A Russian Su-35S fighter eliminated a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile launcher near Kramatorsk in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In the area of Kramatorsk, a Su-35S multirole fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces wiped out an S-300 anti-aircraft missile launcher," the spokesman said.

Russian combat aircraft, missile and artillery troops struck six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Nikolayev Region in the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"Six ammunition depots were obliterated in the areas of the settlements of Seversk, Paraskoviyevka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ternovka and Zhovtnevoye in the Nikolayev Region," the spokesman said.

Russia’s Su-35 generation 4++ multirole supermaneuverable fighter outfitted with an onboard phased array radar station and thrust vectored engines is designed to gain air superiority by striking manned and unmanned aerial vehicles with missiles at long, medium and short distances in long-and short-range maneuverable aerial battles, autonomous operations and as part of an air task force, engage naval and ground targets by all types of armaments in any weather conditions and also ground infrastructure sites shielded by air defenses and located at considerable distances from the aircraft’s airfield.

The Su-35 can develop a speed of up to 2,500 km/h and operate at a distance of 3,400 km. The fighter is outfitted with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles, including smart weapons.