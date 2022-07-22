Russian army eliminates four US-made HIMARS launchers from July 5 to 20, says ministry

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Russian army eliminated four launch units and one missile-transporter loader of US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems using high-precision weapons from July 5 to 20, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Friday.

"From July 5 to 20 out of US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems transferred to Ukraine, four launch units and one missile-transporter loader were eliminated using high-precision weapons," he said.

Two launchers were liquidated near Malotaranovka, one more HIMARS and a missile-transporter loader were eliminated near Krasnoarmeysk, and the fourth launcher - on the eastern outskirts of the DPR’s (Donetsk People’s Republic) Konstantinovka, according to Konashenkov.

The M142 HIMARS is a highly mobile multiple launch rocket system developed by the US-based defense technology corporation, Lockheed Martin. The launcher with six tubes of 227mm rockets or one ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) ballistic missile is mounted on a five-tonne six-wheel chassis of FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle) transporters.

The launcher fires over 20 types of munitions with a strike range of 30 km to 80 km (for rockets) and 300 km and more (for a tactical missile). The system has been accepted for service in some countries, including the United States, Singapore, the UAE, Canada, Poland, Romania and Jordan.