Putin to meet with Iran’s supreme leader during visit to Tehran — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during his trip to the Islamic Republic, Russia’s Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan told the Rossiya-24 television on Wednesday.

"We expect [Putin] to meet with the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his meetings with President [Ebrahim] Raisi and [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan are also planned," the Russian envoy said.

Dzhagaryan said he had "the highest expectations" that the exchange of opinions on a wide range of both bilateral and regional issues raised by the Russian and Iranian presidents at the sixth Caspian Summit would be continued during Putin’s visit.

On Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that on July 19 Putin would make a visit to Tehran where he would meet with the Iranian and Turkish presidents.