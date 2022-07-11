Putin expands simplified Russian citizenship acquisition on all residents of Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The option to obtain Russian citizenship via simplified procedure has been expanded to cover all residents of Ukraine, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree published Monday.

"Declare that citizens of Ukraine, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) or Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and people without citizenship permanently living in DPR, LPR or Ukraine […] are entitled to appeal for admission to citizenship of the Russian Federation via simplified procedure in accordance with the […] law ‘On citizenship of the Russian Federation," the decree says.

The previous version of the decree only covered residents of DPR, LPR and Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, service in armed forces or law enforcement of Donbass republics will not be an obstruction for acquisition of Russian citizenship, the decree says.

"Military service, service in national security or law enforcement agencies of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic cannot be considered an reason for denying Russian citizenship," the document said.

Under Russian legislation, the simplified procedure makes it possible to apply for Russian citizenship without fulfilling a number of preconditions, such as living in Russia for five years, have a source of income and undergoing a Russian language examination.

The simplified procedure has been introduced for DPR and LPR residents by Putin’s decree in 2019 (back then, the republics were still considered parts of Ukraine). The decree said it was signed "in order to protect the rights and freedoms of a man and a citizen, under universally recognized principles and norms of international law." In late May this year, the decree was expanded to cover Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions of Ukraine.