Putin praises Russian shipbuilders for creating unique combat ships and submarines

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the workforce and veterans of the domestic shipbuilding industry on Shipbuilder Day, according to the president’s congratulatory letter posted on the Kremlin’s website on Wednesday.

"It is gratifying that today shipbuilders continue with honor the cause of their predecessors and make a big contribution to strengthening the country’s industrial and defense potential, develop and build unique and state-of-the-art combat surface and underwater ships, maritime equipment for exploring and developing World Ocean resources and high-tech civilian vessels," the Russian leader said in his congratulations.

The Russian leader also highlighted the role of the country’s United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) in developing the shipbuilding industry. "The sector’s successful development was largely achieved through the consolidation of scientific and production resources within the USC that celebrated its 15th anniversary this year," Putin stressed.

Three hundred and fifty-five years ago (in 1667), Russian Czar Alexey Mikhailovich issued a decree (June 19, Old Style) on building military ships in the settlement of Dedinovo on the Oka River (currently the Moscow Region) for operation on the Caspian Sea. This was the first state contract for building military ships in Russia. This date is celebrated as a professional holiday of Russia’s Shipbuilder Day.