Ukraine events can’t be called war, this is special military operation — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, February 24. /TASS/. The events in Ukraine cannot be called a war, this is a special military operation, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told a special meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Don’t call this a war. This is called a ‘special military operation in Donbass," Nebenzya said responding to a remark by Ukraine’s UN envoy Sergey Kislitsa.

Nebenzya said he was not planning to answer questions from his Ukrainian counterpart regarding the Russian operation in Donbass. "We have told you that we will provide you with information about how events are developing," he said.

Before closing a meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to the situation in Ukraine, Nebenzya stressed that "we are not carrying out aggression against the Ukrainian people, this is against that junta, that seized power in Kiev," Nebenzya said ahead of the closing of the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.