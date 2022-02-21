Munich Security Conference was spreading fakes — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The Munich Security Conference, instead of discussing its core subject, indulged in disinformation campaigns and fabricating fakes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on television on Monday.

"The Munich Security Conference turned out to be another in a series of platforms employed [for fabricating groundless charges]. Generally speaking, its mission is to address political security issues, while in reality it has been indulging in disinformation attacks, spreading fakes and demonstrating its own imbecility," Zakharova said.

Zakharova stressed that speculations about looming threats of a Russian invasion of Ukraine emerged in German mass media back last December. These speculations began to be echoed by other media and NATO countries’ officials in their rhetoric.

"Today, it looks like a real terrorism-like propaganda offensive," Zakharova said. "The US embassy in Moscow has begun to act in a manner that is totally disconnected from reality by scaring people (with phantom threats of terrorist attacks allegedly existing in public places and at transport facilities in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Russia’s regions along the border with Russia - TASS).

Lately, the Western countries and Kiev have been speculating a great deal about the risks of Russia invading Ukraine. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed such allegations as groundless fanning of tensions. He stressed that Russia posed no threat to anyone. Also, he did not rule out the risk of provocations and warned that attempts at handling the crisis in southeastern Ukraine from the position of strength would entail dire effects.