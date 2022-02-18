Individual states’ interests must not be ignored in discussing general security — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Issues of security of individual nations must not be ignored while discussing the topics of general security, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s request for security guarantees for his country on a par with those offered to NATO member countries.

"Details are important here. Obviously, the discussion of security guarantees concerns the security of all. And that is why we are speaking about indivisible security. So, when discussing general security, naturally, we cannot ignore the security of individual countries," he said.

"This is what we insist on and this is what [Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov has explained to his colleagues in detail," Peskov stressed.

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday called on Western countries to grant Ukraine a system of guarantees that would be on a par with that offered to NATO member countries. The Ukrainian leader also called for adopting "a global security document" with guarantees for Ukraine that would be signed by Russia and the United States.