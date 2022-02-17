Putin tells Kishida about Russia’s talks with US, NATO on security guarantees

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and reviewed in detail Russia’s talks with the US and NATO on security guarantees, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

"In connection with interest displayed by the Japanese prime minister, the Russian president informed [him] in detail about the work that’s underway with the US and its NATO allies to make progress with the initiative about developing long-term legally binding guarantees for the security of the Russian Federation," the statement said. Putin also "recounted the origins of, and reasons for the domestic Ukrainian conflict, setting out Russia’s principled approaches to its settlement in accordance with the Minsk Package of Measures and decisions made as part of the Normandy Format," according to the statement.

The Russian president and the Japanese prime minister also discussed some current issues of bilateral relations and reaffirmed mutual interest in their constructive development based on existing agreements, including in trade and economic areas, the Kremlin said.

The talks were held at the initiative of the Japanese side, the statement said. The leaders agreed to continue contacts.