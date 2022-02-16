Russia calls for giving Brazil permanent seat on UN Security Council, Lavrov confirms

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Moscow has confirmed its support for the idea of making Brazil a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following talks with his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco Franca and a 2+2 meeting involving both countries’ foreign policy and defense chiefs on Wednesday.

"Today, we talked about our cooperation within the United Nations. Brazil is currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. We confirmed today that Russia supports Brazil’s bid for permanent membership in the Security Council given the idea of expanding it to include developing countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa," Lavrov emphasized.

He also pointed out that Russia and Brazil maintained close cooperation on security issues within the United Nations. "We closely cooperate within the United Nations on various tracks, which concern efforts to strengthen global security, resolve regional conflicts, ensure the safety of space activities and prevent the deployment of weapons in space," Lavrov added. "We also cooperate on issues related to the strengthening of the Chemical Weapons Convention without attempts to dilute its key provisions," the Russian top diplomat said.