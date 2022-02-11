Learning aid? Kremlin maps out assistance to help Western diplomats avoid geography gaffes

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that Russian diplomats will continue to patiently explain to their foreign colleagues today’s geographic, geopolitical and other realities, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Peskov put the spotlight on a recent remark by US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who mistakenly asserted that the Minsk agreements envisaged Russia’s withdrawal from Crimea, and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ comment that London didn’t recognize Russian sovereignty over the Rostov and Voronezh Regions.

"For example, we all witnessed how yesterday, unfortunately, another meeting of the Normandy Quartet’s political advisers concluded with no results. Unfortunately, this is the situation, this is the reality in which we have to work, this is the reality in which we have to defend our position. In this case, there is only hope for our diplomats, whose holiday we celebrated yesterday, that they will proactively continue to defend our interests and patiently continue to explain the geographical, geopolitical and other realities to their interlocutors," he emphasized.