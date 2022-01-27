No agreement yet in terms of date of new meeting between Lavrov, Blinken — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. It is not clear yet when a new meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"They haven’t made an exact agreement yet," the Kremlin official said in response to a question as to whether the Russian side had an understanding about the new meeting between Lavrov and Blinken.

The spokesman confirmed that further contacts were indeed discussed. "But, if I am not mistaken, there is no understanding yet when [the meeting will take place]," he added.

Earlier, Blinken said that he expected to have a contact with Lavrov in the near future, after Moscow familiarizes itself with the responses on security proposals submitted by the US.